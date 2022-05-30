The skies were grey for much of May in Kelowna but that didn’t translate into a wetter-than-normal month.
As of Monday, 21.5 millimetres of rain had fallen in the city this month, Environment Canada says. The precipitation average for May in Kelowna is 38 mm.
The mean temperature in May has been 12.1 C, more than a degree cooler than the long-term average of 13.6 C.
While the turn of the calendar may bring hopes for brighter and warmer days, June is historically the wettest month in Kelowna, with an average of 40 mm of rain during the month.
After some sun on Wednesday, the rest of the week and the weekend will see highs around 22 C, cloudy skies, and frequent showers.