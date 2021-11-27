The man who was lovingly dubbed “The Yoda of Mountain Flying”, has died after a short battle with cancer.
Jan Rustad was 75.
Born in Vancouver, Rustad spent most of his life in Penticton. He was renowned internationally for his skills as a helicopter pilot and instructor.
Rustad began his career as a pilot in 1968 after his original plan to become a mechanical engineer didn’t materialize.
He spent close to 40 years as chief flying instructor and manager with Canadian Helicopters' Mountain Flying School in Penticton. It was later rebranded HNZ Topflight which underwent a $5-million expansion in 2012.
“He wasn’t the greatest pilot when he started,” his daughter Nicole recalls in an interview. “He learned from his mistakes, never gave up and was super positive and that made him a better pilot and better instructor. His philosophy was always to focus on people’s strengths.”
Rustad received many accolades including instructor of the year from the International Helicopter Association. He also won an award from the Canadian military.
“I love my job. I love the folks that I work with. I love my customers,” Rustad said in a 2013 interview with The Herald after being named Business Leader of the Year by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
“It's a great honour to work with agencies like the U.S. Navy Seals, Dutch National Police, Royal Danish Air Force, German Air Force, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army... some are truly the greatest young officers and gentlemen you'd ever want to meet and work with”
Millions of dollars were injected into Penticton’s economy as students came from all corners of the globe due to the South Okanagan and Similkameen’s unique terrain.
“Jan was a wonderful man and an incredible pilot,” MLA Dan Ashton said. “During Jan’s time at Okanagan, Canadian and HNZ helicopters, there were up to 3,000 hotel and motel nights a year in our community thanks to Jan’s and his company’s efforts. It was stunning the number of people who came through that school — international pilots from all over the world to train here.”
He often shared his flying experiences with his family including surviving a crash in the Arctic with a team of scientists who were assigned to tag polar bears. A freak storm came up and it was described as a miracle that nobody died.
Rustad had an excellent working relationship with the Penticton Indian Band.
“Jan was a respectful and truly kind gentleman who will be missed by so many people,” former PIB chief Jonathan Kruger said. “He knew our elected officials, but he was also friends with a lot of our elders and our members. He was transparent and respectful, always showing us his plans for the helicopter school… and this was long before reconciliation.”
Retired since 2014, Rustad was active with St. Saviour’s Anglican Church and he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
He’s survived by his wife Corrine, children Nicole and Ryan, three stepchildren, 11 grandkids and his two sisters.
“My dad’s first love was aviation — rotary flying and helicopter flying,” Nicole said. “If he could be flying on the day he died, he would have been flying.”
A private family service will be held with hopes of a public celebration of life in June.