Tickets are still available as the Penticton Vees get set to open their first-round BCHL playoff series tonight (Thursday, March 31, 2022) versus the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. for both Game 1 tonight and Game 2 on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Top-seeded Penticton was 5-0 in the regular season against Trail, which claimed the eighth and final playoff spot in the Interior Conference.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for kids under 18. Get your tickets at the SOEC box office or at: ValleyFirstTix.com.
Ahead of the opening face-off, fans are invited to a free Party on the Plaza outside the SOEC starting at 5 p.m. with all kids of give-aways and family activities.
Penticton Herald Staff