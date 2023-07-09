Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will make his first official visit to Penticton since becoming party leader in September 2022.
Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to meet with party members in an invite-only event scheduled for Wednesday evening. His full itinerary is expected to be announced Tuesday.
He bypassed Penticton during last year's leadership race. The South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservatives still gave him an overwhelming vote of confidence against the other challengers. Among those to endorse Poilievre was two-time Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
In an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News and released July 4, 37 per cent of Canadians said they would vote Conservative if a federal election was to take place tomorrow compared with 32 per cent for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
The 37 per cent was a four per cent hike since February.
Angus Reid has similar numbers.
The Herald will be requesting media credentials to Wednesday night's meeting.
MPs are presently on their summer break.
The South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding has been represented by Richard Cannings, a member of the NDP caucus, since 2015.