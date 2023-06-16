Overnight on Thursday, June 15, 2023, suspects drove around the 3000 block of Paris Street, in Penticton, appearing to identify a target vehicle they could easily remove its catalytic converter.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspects, driving a silver 4-door sedan, dropped off one of their passengers who approached a vehicle and began to remove the part. The vehicle drove around the neighbourhood, before collecting the passenger shortly thereafter, along with the stolen component.
Video footage captured the theft, and RCMP are releasing it to the public in the hopes someone may be able to help identify the suspects.
“There have been several recent instances of the theft of catalytic converters in the South Okanagan”, said Cpl. James Grandy. “Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, targeted for their precious metals and black-market value.”
“We’re encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, in particular people seen loitering in parking lots, or someone peering underneath vehicles, to call police.”