A review of the region’s emergency management program is underway now, with public consultation being among the first orders of business.
A public survey is open through Feb. 17 to get a better sense of how the emergency management program operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is actually working for people.
The program was established in 2006 and the need for its has only increase since then.
“Residents and property owners within the RDOS have experienced increasingly frequent and more severe events, and more people are being impacted by these events directly and indirectly. The consensus of hazard, risk, and vulnerability data for B.C. suggests we can expect this trend to continue and worsen even as we continue to have ‘good’ and ‘bad’ years in terms of the impact of hazard events such as floods and wildfires,” said the RDOS in a press release.
“In response to this situation, the Regional Emergency Operations Centre is operational for longer periods, drawing more staff away from their regular duties to attend to the most urgent priority of public safety. This trend has resulted in increased strain on existing local government staff and resources and strain on the higher number of affected residents and property owners where the hazard event exceeds their ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from the event.”
Paper copies of the survey can be picked up or mailed upon request from five locations: RDOS head office in Penticton, Osoyoos town hall, Riverside Community Centre in Princeton, Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos and the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre.
An electronic version of survey is also available online at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.