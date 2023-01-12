Construction activity neared historic highs last year in Penticton but rising interest rates and a softening housing market are casting long shadows on the forecast for 2023.
Staff at city hall issued permits for work valued at a total of $183 million in 2022, up from $168.3 million in 2021, according to a year-end data release from the municipality.
Last year’s tally marked the third-highest total on record, after identical marks of $197.9 million in both 2016 and 2017. The 10-year average is $134.8 million.
However, dollars alone don’t tell the whole story as the figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.
More telling is the actual number of permits issued, which totalled 763 in 2022. That was slightly above the 10-year average of 778, but down from 920 in 2021 and well off the record high of 1,094 in 2017.
But if there is a construction slowdown coming, the city’s director of development services hasn’t seen it yet.
“The majority of developers I have spoken to are still extremely busy building out projects that have been approved over the past few years. There is certainly some nervousness with the uncertainty of interest rates, particularly on their impact on pre-sales which will impact the viability of some projects. That said, I don’t believe any projects have been outright cancelled at this point,” explained Blake Laven in an email.
“We seem to be in a waiting period to see where interest rates settle and how buyers react. But the majority of the industry continues to be busy and development interest in Penticton remains high. And demand for new housing remains high.”
Laven estimated there are 500-plus housing units currently under construction, plus 1000-plus more still in the approval process.
“Despite some headwinds in the economic forecast, I anticipate 2023 to continue the trends we have been seeing the past few years, which is strong development interest from larger investors and continued hard work and innovation from our local construction companies,” said Laven.
Builders do, too – if they can find help.
“Residential building still continues to be busy but that is also reflective of the labour shortage as well – we don’t have the people to keep up with the demand, but we don’t have the housing to house the labour. It is not a good position for the industry and we need all levels of government supporting the housing and construction industry through this,” said the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association in a statement.
“The market is dictating a lot of this as well with homebuyer traffic down due to interest rates. We hope to see this level out in 2023 given the need for residential construction in our area.”
Meanwhile, Summerland recorded $49.6 million in construction value last year, it’s second-highest total ever after $59.8 million in 2021.
“Significant projects included the issuance of all building permits for the 45 residential units (in the) Lakehouse development located on Landry Crescent in the Trout Creek community. This one development represented a total of $18,319,000 in construction value in 2022,” wrote Brad Dollevoet, Summerland’s director of development services, in a report to council this week.
Annual construction values and permits issued in Penticton
2022: $183M/763
2021: $168.3M/920
2020: $97.8M/731
2019: $182.4M/718
2018: $145.1M/916
2017: $197.9M/1,094
2016: $197.9M/807
2015: $168.3M/638
2014: $97.8M/712
2013: $55M/482
Source: City of Penticton