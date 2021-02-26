Penticton’s favourite poet has been quietly producing new material at some of his favourite – but empty – venues that will debut in a special online presentation March 12.
Shane Koyczan, arguably Canada’s best-known spoken word artist, in his new work focuses on the state of the world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He recorded performances of the new material inside empty venues like the Dream Café and Cleland Theatre in Penticton, where he used to play to sold-out crowds.
His new work is part of the Dot Com Series of virtual presentations organized by the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at the University of B.C.
Virtual tickets to watch the launch event March 12, at 7 p.m., range from free to $20. For more information, visit www.chancentre.com.