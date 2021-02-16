Locals enjoy a game of pond hockey on a frozen Okanagan Lake, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2021. It's the first time the lake has frozen for Family Day (which was created in the mid-2010s). Locals can't remember the last time the lake was frozen in February.
