In concert

Justin Glibbery, left with Alfie Zappacosta during a recent show in this undated Herald file photo.

The Dream Cafe on Colourful Front Street has announced a new set of shows for the summer:

• Zaki Ibrahim, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

• Alfie Zappacosta, Thursday, July 6

• Scott Cook, Friday, July 7

• Dave Barber, Saturday, July 8

• Angelique Francis, Wednesday, July 12

• Jesse Roper, Saturday, Aug. 5

• Bill Lynch and Friends, Saturday, Aug. 26

• Jack Sample, Wednesday, Sept. 6

• The Lonesome Town Painter, Saturday, Sept. 16

• Stone Poets, Saturday, Sept. 23

• Ray Bonneville, Tuesday, Nov. 7

For tickets and details to any of the above shows: thedreamcafe.ca

