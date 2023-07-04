The Dream Cafe on Colourful Front Street has announced a new set of shows for the summer:
• Zaki Ibrahim, Wednesday, July 5, 2023
• Alfie Zappacosta, Thursday, July 6
• Scott Cook, Friday, July 7
• Dave Barber, Saturday, July 8
• Angelique Francis, Wednesday, July 12
• Jesse Roper, Saturday, Aug. 5
• Bill Lynch and Friends, Saturday, Aug. 26
• Jack Sample, Wednesday, Sept. 6
• The Lonesome Town Painter, Saturday, Sept. 16
• Stone Poets, Saturday, Sept. 23
• Ray Bonneville, Tuesday, Nov. 7
For tickets and details to any of the above shows: thedreamcafe.ca