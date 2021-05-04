The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:11 a.m. Road 21, OIiver. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:35 a.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:40 a.m. Airport Road, PIB. Smoke.
12:05 p.m. Ash Street, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.
12:15 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:16 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
2:23 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:16 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:05 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
1:39 a.m. Victoria Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:18 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.