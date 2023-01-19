The B.C. Community Bat Program is sounding the alarm after white-nose syndrome was discovered in Alberta bats.
“Yes, unfortunately, WNS has made its way west,” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, the B.C. program’s Okanagan region coordinator. “Yes, we are concerned as WNS is now knocking at both borders – south via the U.S. and east via Alberta.”
Since issuing her first alert in December, Rodriguez de la Vega has received reports of two dead bats in the Okanagan. One of the bats was shipped to the Animal Health Centre lab for WNS testing.
“We ask that residents of Penticton and the Okanagan please report any dead bats or winter bat sightings,” she said.
“Sleeping bats found in wood piles or roof eaves should be left alone — keep your distance, snap a photo and report it to the B.C. Community Bat Program.”
Although WNS is not contagious for humans, Okanagan residents should never touch a dead bat with bare hands, she advised. Wrap it with a paper towel, place it in a plastic ziplock bag and contact the B.C. program.
“Folks should also not transport caving gear from infected to uninfected areas, and to follow current decontamination protocols if visiting mines or caves,” de la Vega said.
“We are also gearing up to collect spring guano from bats that return to their summer roosts,” she added. “If people have an active summer bat box (a bat box that is used by bats) or if they co-exist with bats that live on the outside of their buildings, we would like help collecting spring guano. This spring guano will be sent for WNS testing,.
White-nose syndrome, a fungus that starves bats to death by interrupting their winter hibernation, was identified in several locations in Alberta last year after being found in Saskatchewan in 2021.
When analyzed, two samples from along the southern stretch of the Red Deer River came back positive for the fungus.
Other samples that showed likely infection came from along the Milk River in southern Alberta and as far north as the Battle River near Cold Lake.
Alberta has already declared endangered two species of the little brown bat, the province’s most common bat, out of concern for the disease’s eventual arrival.
Bat sightings, dead or alive, can be reported at bcbats.ca or by phone at 1-855-922-2287.