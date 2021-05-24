97 South Song Sessions, the group behind Penticton’s summer songwriters festival of the same name, will produce and donate a live-streamed songwriters circle entitled Hope Springs to several Canadian charities for their fundraising efforts.
Cassie and Friends Society, Gord Bamford Foundation, Mamas For Mamas, and Zero Hungry Kids will air the event streaming from South X Sea Studios in Nashville on June 4 at 7 p.m. PT.
The one-hour show will be a combination of storytelling and acoustic performances by the songwriters behind the hits.
Featured songwriters include Grammy winner Tim Nichols (“Live Like You Were Dying,” Tim McGraw), long-time Sheryl Crow collaborator, Jeff Trott (“Every Day is a Winding Road”), Canadian star Carolyn Dawn Johnson (“Single White Female”), and chart-topper Wynn Varble (“Waitin’ On A Woman,” Brad Paisley). Media personality Paul McGuire will serve as host.
“97 South is thankful that we can support the kids and these incredible charitable communities during such a challenging time with the help of songwriters and all those who have contributed to making this event a reality,” said Robert Ott, director of 97 South Song Sessions, in a press release.
Tickets and donation opportunities are available through the individual charities and at www.97southsongsessions.com.
The festival itself is set for July 23-24. Attendees are being offered two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre songwriter lineups at each performance.
The list of performers includes country star Gord Bamford, Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, Neil Osborne of 54.40 and Bryan Potvin of The Northern Pikes.
A weekend festival pass costs $120.