More than 400 personnel were on the ground in the Similkameen on Tuesday as the battle continued against B.C.’s largest active wildfire.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Keremeos Creek wildfire was pegged at 6,836 hectares – up by nearly 1,000 hectares from Monday’s estimate due to better mapping, controlled burns and natural fire growth.
BC Wildfire Service spokesman Mikhail Elsay told a Tuesday afternoon press conference the organization’s attention is turning to the “uncontrolled” western flank of the fire, where flames are burning on steep slopes with little or no access for crews, who are already engaged elsewhere on the scene.
“We’re still committed to a lot of interface zones for mop-up and containment there, so once we can get the crews freed up from the ground we’re working in, we’ll start moving them into that new terrain” on the western flank, said Elsay.
A total of 547 properties remain under evacuation order, including the community of Olalla, while another 1,050, including the entire Village of Keremeos, are still under evacuation alert. As of Aug. 6, the most recent date for which data is available, there had been 606 applications for help to Emergency Support Services.
And there is still no reopening date for Highway 3A between the Kaleden scales and Keremeos, which was closed last week to give firefighters room to work along the roadside.
Tim Roberts, who represents Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, told the press conference he visited Olalla on Tuesday morning and was impressed by what he saw.
“It was quite amazing to be able see how quick they were able to delineate a (control) line between where the residential area was and the amount of fuel” behind it, said Roberts.
He also noted the presence of helicopters, heavy equipment and trees “still kind of burning and smouldering next to the highway.”
“These are some of the things and hazards they’ll want to have cleaned up prior to allowing people back in,” said Roberts.
Temporary access permits are available on an emergency basis by calling the RDOS emergency operations centre at 250-490-4225.
The larger fight is being waged by 256 members of the BC Wildfire Service, alongside 16 helicopters and 45 pieces of heavy equipment. Another 157 personnel, plus 22 fire engines and 14 water tenders, were assigned to structure protection units.
To date, a back-country cabin is the only structure reported to have been lost to flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Environment Canada is forecasting unsettled weather for the next several days and that has the BC Wildfire Service on edge.
“That weather may come with some rain and some cooler temperatures – it’s forecasted for that – but we’re also concerned that may bring thunderstorms and with that erratic winds and potentially lighting, which could gives us some new (fire) starts,” said Elsay.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service listed eight wildfires of note across the province. The second-largest was the Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton, which was measured at 3,745 hectares – about half the size of the Keremeos Creek blaze.