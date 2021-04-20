Some Wiltse Elementary students recently got a taste of the power of the pen as part of their social studies class.
Kids in Grades 4 and 5 wrote letters to political leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
In their correspondence, they highlighted some of the issues close to their hearts and offered researched solutions.
Teacher Robyn Service wanted to inspire students by making government more personal and the kids took it from there, tackling issues close to their hearts.
“We spent a class looking at some amazing young people from around the world who have taken an interest in the decisions that adults make and have used their voice to bring attention to the issues that are important to them, like Greta Thunberg, Malala and others have done,” said Service.
She admitted there was some concern at first about whether they would even get replies from government leaders.
“No, they didn’t expect to get anything back, nobody did. We kind of joked about it and how everybody’s so busy, we probably won’t hear anything, but maybe,” she said.
“Then the prime minister’s (response) came first and they were thrilled about that, and a few weeks later the letter from John Horgan and we couldn’t believe he actually would write a letter. And the mayor’s video, that was the greatest part, he was talking to them and they loved it.
“Having our voices heard made us feel really good inside.”
One of the students most thrilled with the responses was Grade 4 student Damon Belohorec, who wrote to Horgan about the dangers of fossil fuels.
“I actually don’t know how to describe it. It made me feel like I wasn’t useless, my life means stuff, I have meaning in my life,” said nine-year-old Damon after getting Horgan’s response.
“It’s important because the ice caps are melting and the polar bears are dying.”
Damon’s letter to Horgan stated in part: “What’s up? What’s up in your life? Most importantly, what’s up with gasoline-powered cars? They’re ruining the environment. The north and should poles are melting and animals are dying out.”
His classmate, Morgan Carlisle, had a concern a little closer to home in her correspondence to Mayor Vassilaki.
“Today I am writing to you because I am worried about the homeless people and how they need shelter. My solution is that the government should build little houses for the homeless people to have a place to live and to keep warm in the fall and winter.”
Grade 4 student Hunter Cressman wrote to the premier about plastic pollution in the ocean: “This is not okay and it makes me feel very sad when I think of more plastic than fish in the oceans.”
Horgan’s signed response to the students stated: “I was heartened to hear of your keen interest in politics and to read your comments on some British Columbia’s most pressing issues. From homelessness to climate change to animal cruelty your letters covered topics that of the highest priority for our government.”
In the mayor’s video, Vassilaki addressed specific letters, saying at the end: “For young people to be so interested in these kind of things in our community, you don’t know how proud it makes me to think of those kinds of things because when I was growing up, kids didn’t think about those kinds of things — but they do today.”
From the Prime Minister’s Office, J.P. Vachon, manager of executive correspondence, wrote Trudeau “appreciates the time and effort you have invested in bringing your views to his attention. It is obvious that you have given a lot of thoughts to your comments. Please be assured that your correspondence has been carefully reviewed.”
For the students’ teacher, the success of the exercise was particularly rewarding.
“It was fun to watch them learn that their voices can actually make a difference,” said Service. “All in all, they’re still kids and are just trying to grapple with what the world is becoming around them.
“My hope is that it will inspire these students to question what is happening around them and to say something. I hope they have learned that their voices do matter and our responses are proof that the adults will listen.”