Thursday, July 20
• 97 South Song Sessions festival begins, first of three days, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, weekend includes Rik Emmett (Triumph), Paul Brandt, Jamie O’Neal, Wendell Mobley, Lee Thomas Miller, hosted by Grammy winner Tim Nichol, ticket packages range from $97-$325, for event tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Ask Us Anything information session, presented by Penticton & District Community Arts Council, via Zoom, 6 p.m., email: summer@pentictonartscouncil.com
• William Prince, District Wine Village in Oliver, 7 p.m., $65, shuttle available from Penticton, for ticket information:
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: Liminal Space by Richard Reid; The Offering by Shizuye Takashima; PAG presents Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket)
• Celeigh Cardinal, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Clay Chaos, presented by Penticton Potters Guild and Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, The Leir House, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo,
1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Kristi Neumann, live at Orolo, Martin Street, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Flying Legends of Victory Tour ground tours and rides on Second World War planes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, Penticton Regional Airport, third of five days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to book a tour: azcaf.org/tour
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill and Pizza, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Cars for a Cause, Area 27 Motor Sports Park in Oliver, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a fundraiser for the OSNS Legacy Foundation, for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever Exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Coyote Cruises now open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Live stand-up comedy, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $17.31, available from eventbrite.ca
• Special sneak preview: Barbie, Landmark Cinemas, 3:30, 6:45 and 9:25 p.m.
Friday, July 21
• 97 South Song Sessions festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, ticket packages range from $97-$325, for information visit: 97southsongsessions.com
• Salt Water Moon by David French,
presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• Rumour Mill and songs in the round with Anna Katarina and Aline Deanna, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20
• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Now showing at the Leir House Cultural Centre: Clay Chaos, an annual group exhibition with the Penticton Potters Guild, Clay: An Extension of Me, solo exhibition by Gail D’Aoust; Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever Exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Coyote Cruises now open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rental tube and bus packages available
• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity
• Passion Fruits Improv, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25, an improv show framed around sitcoms and soap operas
• Flying Legends of Victory Tour offering ground tours and rides of the iconic Second World War planes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, Penticton Regional Airport, fourth of five days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to book a tour: azcaf.org/tour
• French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.
• BC Hockey Hall of Fame induction gala, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., featuring Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Lonnie Cameron, Ronnie Paterson and the 2007 Vancouver Giants, $75, for tickets:
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (July 14-20): Oppenheimer (PG, 180 minutes); Barbie (PG, 113 minutes); Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes); Sound of Freedom (PG, 135 minutes); Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG, 154 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes), for tickets: .landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes), Friday-Sunday, Wednesday-Thursday
Saturday, July 22
• Final day: 97 South Song Sessions festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, featuring Rik Emmett (Triumph), ticket packages range from $97-$325, for information visit: 97southsongsessions.com |
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: What Makes Antelope-brush so Special? With Jef Vreys, 11 a.m., free with general admission, What makes this ecosystem so special and how is it essential to the vast diversity of species at risk that live within.
• Avion RS1 Series, Penticton Speedway, gates open at 4:30 p.m., also featuring King of the Hill, live music, kids are free
• Sierra Rocks, Penticton Elks Lodge,
7 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• Open street mic, presented by Fresh BC Talent and C-Me Live, outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all ages
welcome
• Salt Water Moon by David French,
presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Ben Laurie’s Build a Pear Workshop, Leir House Cultural Centre, 1:30-3:30 p.m., $100 plus GST, all materials provided, to
register: pentictonartscouncil.com or phone 250-492-7997
• Steve Kozak in concert, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., hotdogs and hamburgers available at noon
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• The Jimmy Buffet Experience, the Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., E line dance, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 85 vendors
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200-300 block of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Final day: Flying Legends of Victory Tour offering ground tours and rides of the iconic Second World War planes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, Penticton Regional Airport, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to book a tour: azcaf.org/tour
• Best of the ‘90s trivia night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
• Church in the Park, Gyro Park, 10 a.m., an annual service where several churches around the city gather for worship together, featuring music, prayer, speakers and a prayer time for city council
• Slack Alley, 200 Martin Street and Martin Street alleyway, 2-6 p.m., family-friendly event with live music, mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, food and more, Grooveyard inspired, with donations to South Okanagan Women in Need Society
• Gord’s Place, live music on The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (corner of Fairview and Duncan), 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Bex, folks tunes, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover charge
• Matinee: Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Homeboy Sandman, The Dream Café,
8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Live music outside S.S. Sicamous marine park, Justin Koshman, beach rock, 1-3 p.m.
• Botanical Relief Workshop, with local artist Diane DeRoo, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-4 p.m., $75 (members), $80 (non-members)
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street in Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring live music and unique vendors
• Sip and Support your local BC-SPCA, Township 7 Vineyards and Winery,11 a.m.-4 p.m., entry by $10 donation, food available from Gordo’s Dog House, pet photos with Spencer Borgeson, pet vendors on site
Monday, July 24
• Oliver Senior Center, bingo, 1 p.m.
• Penticton and District Arts Council annual general meeting, via Zoom, 6:30 p.m., email: summer@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Breakfast, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 8-10:30 a.m., Mah Jong, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
• Open Mic with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
• Pilates, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
• Open Mic with Tristan Teele, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m.
• Pro Driver Day, Penticton Speedway, a chance to learn to drive the Hornet, Legend and the RS1 race cars, $1,500 plus tax for a six-hour session, call 250-900-1154
• Guided tour with curator Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m., free, get a behind-the-scenes look at the new summer exhibitions on display at the gallery
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., with Broadway Belles
• EZ line dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., beginner line dance,
1 p.m.