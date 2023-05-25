Drivers should expect delays between Summerland and Penticton over the coming weeks as crews put in a retaining wall at the site of a recent landslide.
A silt bluff towering high over the west side of Highway 97 let loose on the evening of May 15, temporarily severing the road connection between Penticton and Summerland.
No vehicles were caught but the slide left a pile of silt across all four lanes of the highway as it rounds a bend in Okanagan Lake near the bottom of Summerland Hill.
Crews were able to get the highway reopened by the next morning, but it’s been slow going in the area ever since.
At present, just a single lane of alternating traffic is getting through the work site. Vehicles are controlled by a signalized gate at either end that switches traffic flow every 10 to 15 minuets depending on volume.
A geotechnical assessment conducted at the site last week “recommended construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety prior to re-opening additional lanes,” explained the B.C. Transportation Ministry in a statement Tuesday.
“The design of the wall has been completed and construction began (Tuesday) morning. The ministry anticipates the wall will take approximately two weeks to complete subject to weather and site conditions.”
A previous statement from the ministry noted the site “does not have an extensive history of slides” but there was “a very small slide at this location a couple of weeks ago that did not affect the highway.”
Motorists are advised to check DriveBC.ca for the most current updates on the situation.