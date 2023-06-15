Jerome Abraham

Former Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham is pictured in a file photo when he participated in the celebrity dunk tank in 2019.

 Discovery House/Special to the Herald

The Father’s Day Family Fun event for Discovery House will be held Sunday at Skaha Lake Park from noon until 3 p.m.

Events include a barbecue, face painting, raffle prizes, street hockey, live music, arts-and-crafts, kid’s games, a community barbecue and the dunk tank.

Local “celebrities” who are taking a turn in the dunk tank include: Coun. Helena Konanz, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Kris Omland and Pastor Bart Thomas.

For those unable to attend, donations are being accepted online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com.

