Members of the Penticton Bridge Club will sit for a special game this coming Thursday, May 12.
The club, which plays regularly at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wednesday evenings and Thursday afternoons, is dedicating the game to long-time member and former president Bruce Smith, who passed away last year.
Smith’s wife, Jean, will be present as a guest of honour, and all donations and proceeds from the event will go to a charity of her choice.
Meanwhile, hundreds of bridge players from around the world are gearing up for the return of a major tournament in Penticton next month.
Hosted by District 19 of the American Contract Bridge League, the competition is set to take over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from June 13-19.
The event, billed as Canada’s largest regional tournament, ran for 25 years before going on hiatus during the pandemic.