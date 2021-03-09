More green ribbons are flying in Kaleden following a weekend donation drive in support of efforts to purchase Sickle Point for conservation purposes.
Members of the Save Sickle Point Committee staged the drive-thru ribbon pickup event Sunday at Pioneer Park.
“I was inspired by the passion and commitment people have towards conserving Sickle Point,” co-ordinator Shira Newell-Wallace said in a press release.
“It was a non-stop afternoon of enthusiasm for the project. We were delighted that there were several new donations from $20 to $5,000 towards the purchase.”
More than 100 people visited the drive-thru during the two-hour event, including South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.
The committee has now launched a Wayblaze crowdfunding campaign as it tries to pull in $1.5 million for the land purchase by June 1. Wayblaze is the same platform used for a similar community-led initiative that raised $1 million in Naramata last year.
Sickle Point is a 4.8-acre property on Skaha Lake that had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development by former owner Mel Reeves, but is being sold out of foreclosure.
The committee initially asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to purchase Sickle Point on behalf of the public, but that idea was firmly shot down through the alternate approval process.
The RDOS had a conditional deal in place to buy the property for $2.5 million.
To learn more about Sickle Point or make a pledge, visit www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint.