A designated rest stop for RVs passing through Trout Creek will soon be equipped with a potable water filling station.
The pull-out on Highway 97 already boasts a sani dump and free water, but the system isn’t equipped with a backflow valve so drinking it isn’t recommended.
The new station will have a backflow valve installed in an underground vault to protect the domestical water system from contamination and ensure the water is safe to drink.
Council approved the $10,000 expenditure in December at the request of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, which also operates the community’s visitor centre.
“In the Summerland Visitor Centre, we saw increased demand for drinking water last summer, especially during the boil-water advisories at the campgrounds,” said manager Lisa Sanders in a press release.
“There are few options available like this and I know our visitors will appreciate it”.
The new water station is expected to be flowing by June in time for the summer tourist season. While the water will be free, the cost to use the sani dump will be increased to help make up the difference.