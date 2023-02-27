The second coming of Subaru Ironman Canada was a hit with the racers.
According to athletes’ post-race survey results, the swim course in Penticton was rated third best among North American Ironman events and the bike course was rated fourth best.
The top three races were in The Woodlands, Texas, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Lake Placid, N.Y., respectively.
The next race in Penticton, now part of the Vinfast Ironman North America Series, is set for Aug. 27, 2023.
Ironman returned to Penticton in 2022 after a 10-year absence.