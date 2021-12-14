After nearly a week of heavy criticism from around B.C. and beyond, Penticton city council on Tuesday issued a public apology to a woman who lost her home in a tax sale and agreed to reimburse her $141,000 in lost equity.
“The process by which Ms. Wilson’s home was sold followed an unfortunate set of circumstances that occurred as a result of provincial legislation,” said Mayor John Vassilaki during a special council meeting.
“The City of Penticton acknowledges the part it played in the process and is committed to working to improve provincial legislation related to property tax sales.”
The financial compensation was a key recommendation in a report released Dec. 8 by the Office of the Ombudsperson for B.C., which spent years investigating the case of Ms. Wilson, who was assigned a pseudonym to protect her privacy.
Ms. Wilson’s former home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. was auctioned off in September 2017 to settle a $10,000 property tax debt that had accumulated over the prior three years. She had until September 2018 to pay off the taxes and keep her house but failed to do so.
However, the ombudsperson determined the process followed by the city was “unfair” and included Ms. Wilson receiving multiple pieces of error-ridden correspondence from the municipality.
The ombudsperson also noted that of the 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case to try to find out what why she hadn’t paid her taxes or to reach out for help on her behalf.
Ms. Wilson, described by the ombudsperson as “vulnerable” due to health issues, apparently told city staff she had the money to pay her debt, but wasn’t able to figure out how.
The city’s 13-page response to the ombudsperson wasn’t published as part of the report, ostensibly because it contains too much personal information about Ms. Wilson. The report does, however, include a city staffer’s notes from October 2017 that suggest Ms. Wilson told the staffer she did not wish to discuss the matter further.
Vassilaki said the city is “disappointed” it can’t share its full side of the story, but its hands are tied by law. He also clarified during public question period that the apology isn’t an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the city, but rather an expression of remorse for what Ms. Wilson, who’s now 60 years old and lives in a care home, went through.
In an email to city staff shortly after Tuesday’s council meeting, chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk hammered home the point about lopsided sharing of information.
“As communicated by the mayor during the council meeting, the city restated its position that ‘Ms. Wilson’s’ home was sold as a result of provincial legislation that the city is compelled to follow,” said van Dyk in the email, which was exclusively obtained by The Herald.
“In this context, the city acknowledges the part that it played in this process and is committed to working to improve provincial legislation related to property tax sales. There remains however two sides to this story and the city continues to be disappointed that the entirety of its side of the story won’t be shared, but I want to acknowledge the excellent work of Angela Campbell in presenting some additional context to council and the public at this afternoon’s meeting.”
Campbell Watt was the lone member of council – which was shorthanded with Katie Robinson on vacation in Mexico – to vote against the motion to reimburse Ms. Wilson.
“I feel for Ms. Wilson and I would like for Ms. Wilson to be compensated, but at the end of the day it’s coming out of taxpayers’ pockets and that’s where I’m not OK with it,” said Watt.
Watt further suggested the city lead an effort to reform the provincial laws surrounding tax sales.