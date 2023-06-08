A failing pier on the Summerland waterfront isn’t going down without a fight.
In recent weeks, Summerland municipal staff attempted to pull the decking off the Kiwanis Pier ahead of a contractor arriving later this summer to remove the old pilings from the lakebed.
The work didn’t get very far.
“The old pier is more stubborn than anticipated. The deck of the pier is fastened to the failing piles with many more spike than would normally be used for pier design,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Monday.
He explained the motivation for pulling the decking early was to discourage the public from using the pier. Instead, the district has added extra fencing and signage while it awaits expert help in July after the water has warmed up enough to safely move any mussels in the area.
“It will be tedious work,” added Statt, “because we’re not permitted to use power saws, which can produce shavings and dust from the treated wood that could harm the aquatic environment.”
The old pier was closed last year after an engineering firm conducted a safety assessment and recommended keeping the public off it.
Engineers found at least 40 of 57 pilings needed to be replaced immediately, along with other structural problems.
Council has since placed $200,000 into the 2023 budget to remove the old pier and come up with three conceptual designs for a new one with an eye to completing the project in 2024.
It has also committed to cover the basic replacement cost – currently estimated at $750,000 to $1 million – with its $4.5 million share of the Growing Communities Fund, while the Rotary Club of Summerland has committed to fundraise for extras like benches, lighting, swings and other amenities.