The front page

This page appeared on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure for the City of Penticton, buckles up her son Jack, age 3 1/2 during Penticton’s GoByBike Week, Thursday morning outside the Penticton Public Library. The six-day event resumes today and wraps up Saturday with a celebration and community ride at Gyro Park. For more details or to register, visit: gobybike.ca or penticton.ca. See more coverage on Pages A8 and A9.