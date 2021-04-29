Drivers and pedestrians have no trouble sharing the road up Knox Mountain, crash data suggests.
There are no records of any collisions between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists on Knox Mountain Drive between 2009 and 2019, the city says.
Also during the same 10-year period, there was an average of one collision annually at the corner where Knox Mountain Drive intersects with Ellis Street, Poplar Point Drive and Broadway Avenue.
On Knox Mountain Drive itself, there are about two collisions a year between vehicles, “typically small incidents associated with parking,” according to information provided by the city at the request of The Daily Courier.
An online crash map maintained by ICBC shows zero accidents involving vehicles on Knox Mountain Drive between 2015 and 2019.
The road up Knox Mountain has been closed to vehicles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
The primary reason for the vehicle ban is to allow walkers and cyclists to enjoy outdoor exercise, as advised by public health officials, without having to share the road with motorized traffic.
Now, the city is considering making the vehicle ban permanent.
Public input on the usage of Knox Mountain Drive is being solicited by the city through a survey on the municipal website that will be open until May 31.
“Survey responses will be combined with safety analysis, technical road standards, current park usage data and other factors to make a recommendation to city council by early summer” on whether vehicles should be banned permanently on Knox Mountain Drive, states a city release issued earlier this week.
With its two scenic lookouts, each of which have many parking stalls, the road up Knox is a popular trip for locals and tourists wanting to get sweeping views of the city and Okanagan Lake.
In July 2019, about 700 vehicles a day were driven on Knox Mountain Drive below the first lookout.
Between the first and second lookout, daily traffic volumes were just under 500 vehicles.
“For comparison, these volumes are similar to those found on many local streets,” says Melanie Steppuhn, a city planner who is overseeing the public engagement process.
A management plan for Knox Mountain, developed in 2011, states: “Knox Mountain Park is a place for people. The park provides inspiration for artists, day use sightseeing, physical recreation opportunities and other quality of life benefits. … The mountain is a part of Kelowna’s physical identity and sense of place.”
Given that significance, the idea of banning vehicles from Knox Mountain Drive is likely to be controversial.
Supporters will welcome the idea of being able to walk or bike up the mountain without having to watch out for vehicles; critics will point out the road is a public street like any other in Kelowna, and note that not everyone has the time or physical ability to get to the lookouts without using a vehicle.
On the Kelowna Downtown Knox Mountain Neighbourhood Association’s Facebook page, one person wrote: “Cars are at odds with the Knox Mountain residents and visitors have come to enjoy and appreciate. My vote is to keep it car-free.”
But another person wrote: “I think this would be heartbreaking for my senior mother. She lives downtown and to be able to drive up and see views of a place she’s lived so long that’s growing so fast is a big deal.”
As of Thursday, most of the 24 people who left a comment on the Facebook page supported the idea of a permanent vehicle ban on Knox Mountain Drive.