Discussion of a proposal to speed up transit buses on Highway 97 in West Kelowna was deferred Tuesday by city council.
An idea from staff is to ask BC Transit and the provincial government to convert the existing highway shoulders to transit-only lanes.
But the agenda item didn’t come up until more than three hours after the start of the evening meeting, and there was no appetite among councillors to wade into what might have been a lengthy discussion about the proposal.
“I think this (transit plan) deserves good conversation,” said Coun. Jason Friesen, who proposed the discussion be deferred to the next council meeting on Sept. 6.