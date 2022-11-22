One of the best friends of Keremeos’ outdoor ice rink has been named volunteer of the month by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Donna Bartlett began lending her time at the Similkameen Ice Rink in 2009 and later helped form the non-profit Friends of the Keremeos Skating Rink to raise money for programs and services, such as drop-in hockey, skating lessons and skate sharpening.
“Thank you for stepping up, your generous spirit, and your service to this beautiful area we call the Similkameen,” said Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe in a press release.
“Volunteerism is the heartbeat of any community, and without the diligent and resourceful work of our incredible volunteers, I cannot think of a single event in our area that would exist.”
