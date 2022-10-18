A suspected impaired driver escaped without serious injuries following a crash early Monday in Penticton, but his vehicle and others weren’t so lucky.
Police say the driver, a 42-year-old man from Kamloops, was behind the wheel of an Audi sedan that was northbound on Channel Parkway around 1:30 a.m., when it blew a red light at Green Mountain Road, then lost control and smashed into several vehicles parked at Skaha Ford.
The driver, whose name hasn’t been released pending formal approval of charges, suffered minor injuries. Police expect to recommend charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence and insurance.
“With the holiday season approaching, the RCMP wants to remind all drivers to plan for safe rides home by designated drivers,” said Penticton detachment spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.