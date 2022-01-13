A COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and all other school employees is necessary to make classrooms as safe as possible, a Kelowna trustee says.
Norah Bowman introduced a notion of motion at Wednesday’s meeting saying she will propose a vaccine mandate, with trustees likely to debate the issue on Jan. 26.
“We need vaccine mandates so that people have guaranteed safe working and learning environments at our schools,” Bowman, one of four Kelowna trustees on the seven-member board, said Thursday.
“Public schools are for everyone,” she said. “(People) deserve to know they are entering an environment that we have made as safe as possible.”
The province has left it up to B.C.’s 60 school boards to decide whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for teachers and other employees.
So far, only Delta has introduced such a mandate.
Some of the province’s largest school boards have decided not to require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
There is some concern a mandate could result in teacher shortages that would disrupt student education.
“Every district is different,” Bowman said. “Some have higher vaccine rates across their region than we do and some have been able to get clear answers from employees about current vaccination rates. We have not.
“At this point, we are facing the possibility of functional closures due to rates of COVID cases, so the vaccine mandate, ultimately, should help us keep schools open,” she said.
Friday is the deadline for Central Okanagan Public Schools employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status to the district.
The teachers union has sent its members an email saying the organization has a legal opinion that they do not have to comply with this request. The union has also filed a grievance over the issue.
“The message is just simply advising members of what we believe are their rights,” Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association president Susan Bauhart said in mid-December. “I wouldn’t say we’re advising them not to provide the information. And I’ll just leave it at that.”
Board chairwoman Moyra Baxter has spoken previously in support of a vaccine mandate for teachers and other school district employees, but she wishes the directive had come from the provincial government.
Two trustees, Amy Geistlinger of Lake Country and Lee-Ann Tiede of Kelowna, voted against a board resolution last fall urging everyone who was eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 4,000 people work for Central Okanagan Public Schools.