Skaha Marina will finally “get a chance to shine,” now that city council has formally signed off on a management agreement with the non-profit Penticton Yacht Club.
Terms of the finalized 25-year agreement were approved by council at a special meeting Tuesday. It sets the lease fee for the city-owned facility at $45,000 per year, with annual adjustments tied to inflation.
The yacht club, which also operates the 450-slip, city-owned marina on Okanagan Lake, was among three bidders for Skaha Marina.
The signature aspect of the winning bid is a commitment for a private investment of $2.5 million into renovating the existing marina building to accommodate a licensed restaurant, café and more. The cash will come from Sylvia Lake Holdings, which operates the Barking Parrot Pub and Hooded Merganser restaurant at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Another key component is the planned off-site relocation of boat storage and valet services to make way for green space and landscaping improvements around the marina building.
The yacht club also included a short-term commitment to spending approximately $265,000 to repair and upgrade the existing 94-slip marina infrastructure and fuel dock within the first two years of the deal, and performing a total of $565,000 in capital works over the first five years.
The marina was operated over the past three years on short-term contracts while the city worked to secure a long-term operator.
“We have sort of limped along with a little gem that’s now going to get a chance to shine,” said Coun. Judy Sentes ahead of the unanimous vote in favour of the deal.
The last city council in 2016 inked a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
The current city council tried to avoid those same mistakes by handing the Skaha Marina file more cautiously, even using a referendum attached to the June 2021 byelection to get the public’s approval for entering into a long-term lease.
Tuesday’s special meeting included two other business items.
The first was reconsideration of a prior council decision to deny an oversized retaining wall at 2703 Hawthorn Dr. Council voted Tuesday to approve the wall in principle, provided the structure is built in a more visually appealing fashion than originally proposed.
The second item was an update on the ongoing review of development cost charges, and the plan for upcoming public engagement on the subject.