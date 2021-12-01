The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is raising funds for the volunteers in its region through a 50/50 raffle.
The theme for the raffle, which ends on Dec. 16 at noon, is Let’s Rebuild the Economy Together with Volunteer Support: Stepping up for Volunteers.
The raffle has surpassed $1,500 with funds going to keeping volunteers healthy and re-engaging them safely. Some non-profits lost good portions of their volunteer support during the pandemic, and returning and new volunteers are needed to resume community programs.
“Volunteer Centre programs aimed at attracting returning and new volunteers are working,” said Wendy Weisner, executive director of the SOS Volunteer Centre, in a press release.
“This year, volunteer registrations at the Volunteer Centre have doubled over last year.”
Among the areas where the SOS Volunteer Centre will use the money is to encourage greater involvement of volunteers in the community, support individuals with disabilities, and to provide training and resources to community organizations on building healthy volunteer programs for lasting and effective help.
50/50 tickets start at $10 each with discounts available on multi-ticket packages. To order, visit www.sosvolunteercentre.rafflenexus.com.