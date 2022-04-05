Humans aren’t the only ones who appreciate a renewed freedom to travel as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, a cat rescue group says.
The Penticton-Based AlleyCats Alliance has taken in three cats this year that hitched a ride to the Valley aboard delivery vehicles.
“As COVID-19 restrictions lighten, even cats are travelling more these days,” group spokesperson Theresa Nolet said in a press release.
Two wayward cats were found inside delivery trucks, while a third was hiding in the engine of a car that was being brought up to the Valley, Nolet says. Prior to this year, AlleyCats was never called to the aid of any felines who'd inadvertently moved to the Okanagan.
“None of the cats were spayed or neutered, with no form of identification, so they are believed to be strays,” Nolet said.
One of the cats – which has been named Heidi for her prowess at avoiding detection – is pregnant. After the animals are checked over and neutered, they’re put up for adoption.
