Penticton City Hall and the city works yards are closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Community Centre and McLaren Arena will be closed all day on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1. Both facilities will be open during the holidays with modified hours.
Fitness room access and drop-in sports schedule are available online at: penticton.ca/communitycentre
McLaren Arena skating schedules are available at: penticton.ca/mclarenarena
Swimming pool hours are available at: penticton.ca/aquatics. Limited Aquafit classes will be available during this time, reserve your spot at: penticton.ca/register.
For online services and payments visit: penticton.ca/payments
City council meets next on Jan. 17.