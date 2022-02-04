Campers will want to circle March 21 on their calendars.
That’s the day reservations will open up on BC Parks’ new online booking platform.
BC Parks announced this week it has retired its old booking platform and will be launching a new, improved service through www.bcparks.ca. A test version of the new service is up now.
“We’ve engaged with people over the past two years and we’ve heard the call for improvements to the reservation service and the need to build a more reliable, easy-to-use service system,” said B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman in a press release.
The new service will offer more flexible search options to find and book a campsite; maps, calendars and lists of available sites for quicker navigation; saved booking preferences and locations within customer accounts; and as many as five large photos per campsite.
People can book a campsite at most campgrounds two months ahead of their desired arrival date. Reservations for group campsites open March 24 for the rest of the year and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit will open in early April, with availability between May and September. The Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park does not have an anticipated opening date due to damage caused by severe flooding last summer.
BC Parks is encouraging campers to visit the new booking site prior to March 21 to familiarize themselves with the system and create user accounts. Accounts on the old www.discovercamping.ca platform will not be transferred over.
There are more than 10,000 reservable day-use and overnight accommodations available through BC Parks. They range from day-use passes, parking permits and campsites, to backcountry permits, a world-class canoe circuit, picnic shelters, backcountry cabins and a yurt.
The province announced separately in late January that special licence plates available to support BC Parks have raised $20 million for 300-plus conservation projects over the past five years.