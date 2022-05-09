Princeton is not Hockeyville.
The community’s bid to win the title and secure a $250,000 arena upgrade fell short Saturday when Sydney, N.S., was named the winner during Hockey Night in Canada.
Princeton was among four finalists that squared off in online voting for the right to be called Kraft Hockeyville 2022, which comes with the arena funding and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.
“Kraft Hockeyville exists to celebrate the connected communities that hockey’s created and support them with investments in infrastructure and a drive to make the game more accessible and inclusive for all,” said Adam Butler, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, in a press release.
“We would like to extend our congratulations to Sydney and all of this year’s finalists for their passion for the program and commitment to hockey in their community.”
Princeton and the other two runners-up will each get $25,000 for their respective arenas.
Lumby in 2016 was the last community west of Ontario win the Hockeyville contest.