A long-running event that celebrates Penticton’s builders is relaunching with special emphasis on those whose ancestors have lived here since time immemorial.
The new organizer of the Penticton Rotary Pioneers Reception, which returns on April 23, has extended an invitation specifically to the Penticton Indian band and its elders.
“I didn’t do it out of any politics. I just did it out of wanting to be inclusive and to have everybody invited,” said the new organizer, Tracy Comber, a Rotary member and mortgage advisor.
Comber said she reached out directly to PIB Chief Greg Gabriel for help crafting the language in the event poster and invites to ensure it’s respectful.
The larger project is a labour of love for her.
“I respect seniors so much and I love to hear their stories,” said Comber.
From its inception in 1946 right through the last reception in 2019, the event has annually paid tribute to residents over the age of 65 who have lived in the community long term and contributed to its success.
While the event is mainly aimed at supporting an afternoon of visiting and reminiscing for seniors, the oldest man and women in attendance are also singled out for special recognition.
The reception is set for Sunday, April 23, 2-4:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be provided.