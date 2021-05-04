Stage 1 watering restrictions are now in effect within the Town of Oliver.
“Properties that have water flowing through a water meter are using domestic groundwater for irrigating and must restrict their irrigating to three days a week using even and odd house numbering as a guideline,” the local government said in a press release this week.
Odd-numbered homes may water Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered homes may water Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Residents are encouraged to adjust their underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between midnight and 7 a.m. on their watering days.