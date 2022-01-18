The drive time from the Okanagan to Vancouver will be accelerated on Wednesday, when the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope reopens to regular traffic.
Repairs on the flood-battered freeway, which had been limited to commercial traffic only since Dec. 20, are sufficiently far enough along to allow its re-opening to passenger vehicles and light trucks, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said at a Tuesday press conference.
“We’re now in a position to safely re-open the Coquihalla to regular vehicle traffic,” Fleming said. “This will be a much more convenient route for people going to and from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and it represents another significant milestone in our recovery from the devastating storms.”
“With that, though, drivers must be aware that this is not the Coquihalla as we know it,” he cautioned.
Some sections will be two-lane traffic, rather than four lanes; speed reductions are in effect in places; some rest areas are closed; and electric vehicle charging stations are still closed.
The drive between Merritt and Hope will take about 45 minutes longer than the usual hour, Fleming said. Extra policing will be deployed to ensure motorists comply with speed reductions, do not pass in specified areas, and drive to winter conditions, he said.
People using the freeway should ensure their car has a full tank of gas, bring food and water, and carry extra winter clothes with them, Fleming said.
“Delays or closures could happen on short notice,” he said.
The freeway’s re-opening will significantly reduce the time it takes to drive from Kelowna to Vancouver. The current 445-km-long route, along Highway 97 to Penticton and then west on the two-lane, winding Highway 3, takes about six hours, according to Google Maps.
In early November, the Coquihalla was damaged in 20 places, including several bridge wash-outs, by heavy rains and flooding. It was re-opened to heavy commercial traffic only on Dec. 20.