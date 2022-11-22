Charity fashion show with a difference
One of the cutest fashion shows you’ll ever see returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Hosted by the Dragonfly Pond Family Society, the Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show will feature youth with disabilities or complex care needs strutting their stuff to their chosen songs.
“The purpose of the Unique Fashionable Fashion Show is to promote community awareness about disability, diversity and the power of inclusion,” organizers said in a press release.
Tickets cost $30 each and the show starts at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open from 6-7 p.m.
There will also be a raffle, with a pair of WestJet tickets as the top prize.
For tickets, email dragonfly@vip.net and check out the event page on Facebook.