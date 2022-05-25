A young Penticton dancer is on point to realizing her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.
Mimi Nordlund, 14, was one of just a handful of the 1,100 applicants from around the world to be invited to the prestigious School of American Ballet’s five-week, summer program in New York City.
Regarded as one of the premier ballet schools, SAB is the official training academy of the famed New York City Ballet.
For Mimi and the other students, aged 12-18, the summer program could also be a stepping stone to the school’s full-time, winter curriculum which is the grooming ground for ballet professionals.
A Grade 8 French immersion student at KVR Middle School, Mimi began taking ballet lessons at the age of three and in the last 11 years has proven herself to be one of the most talented, aspiring young ballerinas in Canada. Mimi was one of only five Canadians to receive an invitation this year.
“I guess I’m a little nervous but just mainly excited to go and I’m ready to do this,” said Mimi, who will be living at the school residence. “I think it’s really going to help me grow as a dancer and really help me improve my dancing.
“Outside of the dance part of it there will be a lot to enjoy and it’s going to be a life experience I won’t ever forget.”
Mimi is the youngest of Maria and Dennis Nordlund’s four children and her parents will be travelling with her to New York at the end of next month to get her settled in.
“I’m very proud of her, she’s worked very hard and I’m glad to see her getting this reward. It’s exciting and going to be a great experience,” said Maria. “Honestly though, I’m quite nervous to let her go, but I’m sure she’s going to have a great time.”
The School of American Ballet was not the only dance academy to invite Mimi to its summer program, her talents also caught the attention of Canada’s National School of Ballet, Boston Ballet and Arts Umbrella in Vancouver, all of which sent invitations to the Penticton girl.
Was it a difficult to choose?
“No, no, definitely not,” Mimi quickly replied. “They’re all really good schools but by far SAB was the one to take because it has such a high ranking and I would have a better chance.”
Someone not surprised about her selection by the New York academy was her ballet instructor for more than a decade, Traci Bourne, director of Okanagan Dance Studios.
“I definitely saw the talent in her right away and I knew she had a chance but it’s (SAB) a very difficult school to get in to, I thought she was brave just to give it a shot,” said Bourne. “You can have the talent, but you have to have so much more to get where she is, you have to have the dedication and sacrifice and she has that.”
For Maria Nordlund, there is no question about the importance of the training her daughter has received locally.
“We would be nowhere without ODS and Traci,” she said. “Traci and her team of teachers, they’ve created such a technically strong ballet program but as well, it’s such a great, warm nurturing environment and just positive on every front.”
For Mimi and the other invitees, this summer will be challenging, according to Amy Bordy, director of public relations (recruiting and outreach) for SAB.
“It’s a very demanding program, from the first day of classes the students are going to be getting corrections and the teachers really want to see improvement and progress over the five weeks,” said Bordy in a phone interview from her New York office.
“So we choose students who are going to thrive in that setting, who will have an enjoyable experience at the same time and get something out of it.
“It’s a unique experience, you have everyone who is at the top of their class at home coming together in one place and that can be inspiring and an enriching experience on many levels, artistically and socially.”
The school operates out of the Samuel B. & Dave Rose Building on the 16-acre Lincoln Centre complex on Manhattan’s upper west side.
The centre is also home to the New York City Ballet, The Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic.
Outside of class the students will attend everything from Broadway shows to New York Yankees baseball games.
But for Mimi this summer will be all about the dance and at least for a little while, get to experience what it will be like to live her dream.
“It just brings me so much joy when I dance, it’s such a beautiful art form to create and something I want for my future, to be a professional ballerina,” she said.