Spring is already well underway and Okanagan fire departments have already been called out for rescues.
In 2022, Penticton Fire Department responded to 39 marine, technical and other rescue incidents compared to 27 in 2021, said Shane Mills, the city’s senior communications advisor.
“At this point in the year, we remind people to be careful and prepared when hiking, particularly the Skaha Bluffs in Penticton. Later in the year, we will remind people about water safety — particularly around the Penticton River Channel.”
Kelowna Fire Department was recently called out for a report of an injured hiker.
The 21-year-old had fallen and injured her leg by a waterfall at Canyon Falls in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park so the department dispatched its technical rescue team and found the woman about an hour’s walk from the nearest road access. She was cold and couldn’t bear any weight on her leg, according to the technical crew which transported her to waiting paramedics.
Okanagan and Kamloops fire departments are reminding trail users to take extra care and to be aware of their surroundings while enjoying the outdoors as their crews brush up on rope rescue and other skills in anticipation of the change in seasonal activities.
“We’re actually in the process right now," said Capt. Shawn Wudrich with the Kelowna Fire Department. “We’re getting out as things dry up a little bit. We’re going to start working on a lot of our low-angle, steep-incline and our long-line rescues. I actually participated in that one by the falls."
KFD has seven firefighters in a technical rescue team on each of its four shifts, he said. “At this time of year, it starts to become quite busy. It wouldn't be that uncommon for us to get some kind of rescue or even a call about somebody that's in distress two or three times a month for sure.”
As winter changes into spring, the Okanagan can have a wide variety of micro-climates.
“We leave our vehicle and we’re dressed appropriately for that point. But what we fail to remember is: we're either gaining elevation or in the case of Crawford Falls right now, Canyon Falls, decreasing that elevation. So we’re climbing into or dropping into a completely different climate,” he said.
“We might have started out where it's dry but as we climb up, the trails are starting to get muddy. Then, the trails start to get full of snow. We have places like Canyon Falls, Bear Creek Canyon, Angel Springs is another one right now. You don't have to go very far from your vehicle and you're going to be in a totally different climate. At that point, you're back into the snow and you're back into the ice.”
If you leave your vehicle at 2 p.m. knowing you’ll be gone for several hours, you have to dress appropriately, advised Wudrich.
“Be prepared for a climate change; the sun is going to go down; the temperature is going to drop. We go from where maybe running shoes are appropriate to where we should have studier climbing shoes. Even on Knox Mountain, we see that a lot. We get on the back side of Knox Mountain and all of a sudden, the trail becomes muddy. It’s not uncommon for us to find a hiker in distress. Improper footwear is probably the biggest cause. It’s something we’re seeing all the time,” he said.
“We’re so fortunate to have all the recreation around us. But a lot of time, it's just poor planning on people's part. Make sure you've got water. Make sure you have nourishment. Make sure you have enough with you and you are dressed appropriately for a change in climate.”
“There are limited trails within the Vernon Fire Rescue Services call area that may require technical extraction,” said Josh Winquist, communications officer with VFRS.
“However, our members do regularly undergo training in a wide array of emergency response techniques, including over-the-bank, low-angle rescue. Much of the area in the North Okanagan that is outside VFRS’s response zone is covered Vernon Search and Rescue. In saying that though, we certainly do have a lot of residents and visitors to our area who love to hit the trails and explore this awesome region.”
VFRS offers the following tips and safety reminders:
• Whether you are walking, hiking or biking, it is always best to be prepared.
• Plan for the weather. Look ahead at the weather forecast and dress accordingly.
• Wear sturdy and comfortable footwear to help prevent slipping or stumbling injuries.
• Bring plenty of water.
• Always stay on the trail. Do not walk off the trail as this can increase your chances of becoming lost or suffering an injury.
• Plan your adventure with a friend. Or if going alone, tell a friend or family member your plans. This includes where you are going and what time you expect to be back.
• Have a means of communication such as a cell phone.
• Explore within your abilities. If a route does not seem safe, or if you are feeling unsure of a trail or tired from your activity, do not continue and head back to a location or trail where you feel safe and comfortable.
Meanwhile, in Kamloops, “As the snow departs, people are eager to get out and return to the wonderful Kamloops outdoors. But this inevitably leads to a few getting into trouble in areas like Peterson Creek and Cinnamon Ridge,” says Kamloops Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.
The fire rescue agency said trail users should remain aware of their surroundings and watch their step, especially if they are new to the area. There are several trails near steep drop-offs and at this time of year, trails can quickly become muddy and slippery.
Those heading outdoors should also be sure to stay on marked trails since heading off-trail can cause damage to grasslands when the ground is wet, and can result in people encountering unexpected hazards, it says.
KFR also reminds pet owners to keep control of their dogs at all times. “Dogs suddenly chasing after wildlife or other dogs have caused many accidental injuries to themselves and their humans,” the post says.