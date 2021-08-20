A lawyer on Friday admitted to six immigration fraud charges on behalf of Penticton-based Singla Brothers Holdings as part of a plea bargain that will see the Crown drop 11 similar counts against one of the company’s namesake owners, who was ensnared in a massive investigation launched by the Canada Border Services Agency.
All six counts to which Singla Brothers Holdings pleaded guilty – counselling or attempting to counsel people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications – are offences under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The offences occurred between March 2015 and January 2017 in Penticton. Each charge carries with it a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $100,000 fine.
The matter is due back in court Nov. 3 for sentencing.
Crown counsel Ashley Hathorn told the court Friday she intends to stay 10 identical charges against Paul Singla at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.
Singla, 70, is a well-known Penticton businessman whose company owns hundreds of units of rental housing across the Okanagan, plus does property development and excavation work.
Defence counsel Ian Donaldson, who appeared in court by telephone without his client present, emphasized that Singla does not admit any wrongdoing.
“I want to make it clear on the record in open court that Mr. Singla – the individual – has not pleaded guilty, does not intend to plead guilty and will not be pleading guilty to any of the counts,” said Donaldson, a veteran lawyer whose past clients have ranged from Hells Angels to murderers and even the sitting mayor of Port Moody.
Singla’s case stems from an alleged immigration fraud scheme involving three other businessmen with tentacles reaching into the B.C. Interior and across the Lower Mainland.
CBC Vancouver was the first in October 2020 to report news of the men’s arrests after the public broadcaster obtained court documents that showed all four were linked to the CBSA’s four-year investigation of Surrey-based Can-Asia Immigration Consultants.
According to the CBC, the investigation focused on two types of immigration fraud: one that allegedly helped potential immigrants get temporary work permits and permanent residency by using fake employment experience and credentials; and another in which employers allegedly padded their Labour Market Impact Assessments in order to create jobs that didn’t actually exist to help get people into the country.
The broader investigation involved 29 businesses across the province and 144 foreign nationals, according to the CBC’s court documents.
Also caught in the probe was Oliver man Randy Toor, who was charged Sept. 4, 2019, with 18 offences under the same section of the IRP Act as Singla, plus 11 additional firearms offences under the Criminal Code.
However, court records show the immigration charges were re-sworn Aug. 5 to include Toor Vineyards, meaning Toor’s company could take the fall in that case, too, when it returns to court Nov. 5 for sentencing.
That would follow a pattern set by another co-accused, Surrey businessman Ved Kaler, whose company, VK Delivery and Moving Services, pleaded guilty to two immigration offences and was sentenced Aug. 17 to a total fine of $55,000.
Gurtaj Grewal, another Surrey businessman and the fourth co-accused in the case, only had charges against him sworn in September 2020 and he’s due back in court next month for scheduling.