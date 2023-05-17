Following a helter-skelter debate Tuesday about the community’s varied recreational needs, city council has decided in a very general way how it will spend a $7.2-million windfall from the B.C. government – and determined it won’t put a penny more into some beloved Christmas lights.
The cash, which arrived this spring from the Growing Communities Fund, will be split into three unequal pots: 20% to cover inflation on pre-approved projects, 30% for initiatives in the Northern Gateway, and 50% for other “community priorities.”
Those priorities, according to council, cover everything from putting a roof on the lacrosse box at Skaha Lake Park and rebuilding Kiwanis Pier on Okanagan Lake to installing lighting at the Riverside Drive skateboard park and creating new pickleball courts.
What actually gets funded, however, will be decided by council in the years ahead.
“We do have groups in this community that, in my humble opinion, have been forgotten about and so shoot your shot,” said Coun. Ryan Graham.
“You need to come forward, you need to come to council. If you don’t and we don’t hear from you, you get lost in the dust. All groups should be reaching out to this council as a whole so we as a new council can engage this community and understand what’s transpired.”
Graham, along with fellow rookie Couns. Amelia Boultbee and Isaac Gilbert led the charge for new lights at the skateboard park in the form of a motion that was to be debated Tuesday night. However, the motion was rendered moot by the inclusion of the lights as a community priority in the Growing Communities Fund spending plan.
In a separate business item, council received an overview of the 2023-24 capital plan and then promptly excised $250,000 to build a new set of scroll lights to hang over the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Power Street at Christmas time.
Coun. Helena Konanz, who got unanimous support for her motion to kill the project, said she’d rather see the money spent on more seasonal lighting throughout the community that is less inherently dangerous than putting an illuminated structure over an intersection.
The new scroll lights were meant to replace three older sets that hung for decades in the community but were taken out of service over the years as they deteriorated.
When it became public knowledge in 2019 that the last set of scroll lights had been permanently retired, efforts began to restore them. But despite the work of a citizens’ group and the now-defunct heritage advisory committee, the lights were never rebuilt and a decision was made to start fresh.
Council heard the city has already sunk $50,000 into the new design. Another $200,000 was budgeted for building it.
That $200,000 savings amounts to just 0.7% of the city’s $27.9 million capital budget for the year ahead.