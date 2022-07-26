Would-be politicians considering a job on Penticton city council are invited to a pre-election information session this coming Thursday, July 28.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in running for council to learn more about the process around nomination, the election itself and the commitment that comes with a successful election,” said Angie Collison, city’s chief election officer, in a press release.
“This workshop will allow prospective candidates to ask questions about the process of taking part in this year’s election.”
The workshop begins at 5 p.m. in council chambers and pre-registration is not required. For more information, contact Collison at 250-490-2410 or email election@penticton.ca.
B.C. residents go to the polls in municipal elections on Oct. 15.