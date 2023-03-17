Thirty residents of a long-term care facility in Penticton were displaced by a water leak late last year.
“We had a water break in the attic causing significant damage to an area of our building. This unfortunately impacted numerous individuals that we needed to help with relocation in order for restoration to take place,” said Vic Klassen, general manager of The Hamlets at Penticton, in an email.
“Even though it is a struggle to find beds, and it was a very inconvenient situation causing some angst over the unknown, we were very fortunate to be able to work with a number of homes in the area who were able to accommodate and assist us with the 30 impacted residents.
“We look forward to being able to bring these individuals back home.”
Klassen said the timeline for repairs is approximately 10 months.
Scaffolding and a rooftop garbage chute have been erected at the site to assist with the restoration work.
According to a facility profile prepared by the Office of the Seniors Advocate for B.C., The Hamlets boasts a total of 98 beds, just 10 of which are private pay while the balance are publicly funded.
As of last year, the average resident’s age was 80 and the average stay at The Hamlets was about three years.
The Hamlets, which is now owned by for-profit Optima Living, was initially set to open its doors in 2008, but that was delayed by about a year after it was partially destroyed by arsonists just weeks before completion.