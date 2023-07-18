The next chapter will begin this week in the long story of Penticton’s old Kettle Valley Railway Station.
At a special dedication ceremony Wednesday at 1 p.m., ownership of the building will officially pass to OneSky Community Resources from the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Society.
Constructed in phases in the 1940s, the Tudor-style building at 216 Hastings Ave. was Penticton’s main train station until it went out of use in the 1970s.
By the late 1980s, the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Society had purchased the building, renovated it and started renting out space to community groups.
But faced with a declining and aging membership, what’s left of the Penticton Kinsmen Club last year began the process of unloading the building by accepting applications from non-profits that wanted it.
A daycare operated by OneSky is one of the current tenants, which will remain in the building while its future is rewritten.