Construction hasn’t even started yet but Penticton’s new outdoor rink already has its first booking – and it’s a good one.
A full weekend of activities is planned for Jan. 14-16, 2022, highlighted by a three-on-three BC Hockey League all-star game and another match featuring BCHL and NHL alumni.
Confirmed skaters include Canadian women’s hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, former NHL stars Scott Niedermayer and Mike Richter, plus “some notable (former) Penticton Vees who have not quite signed on yet,” according to Alex Welsman.
Welsman, who serves as vice-president of the Activate Penticton Society in addition to roles with the Vees and BCHL, appeared before city council Tuesday to seek a $50,000 contribution towards the event.
Council agreed unanimously to the full amount, comprised of $45,000 cash and $5,000 in-kind services.
“I think in addition to recognizing the hockey history that Penticton has, this is in the (tourism) shoulder season. How lovely is that to consider that many people in our downtown core?” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
The outdoor event will be a first for the BCHL, which is marking its 60th year of operation.
“While we take a look back at the past 60 years, this all-star event will also give us the chance to recognize the present and all of the talented young athletes playing in our league,” BCHL chairman Graham Fraser said in a press release.
“We would also like to extend our gratitude to the City of Penticton for supporting this event. We look forward to hosting everyone in Penticton in January.”
The weekend celebration is being jointly hosted by Save Pond Hockey, a federally funded initiative meant to draw attention to climate change and for which Wickenheiser, a five-time Olympian, serves as an ambassador.
Other planned festivities include a fundraising dinner, community skate and minor hockey activities.
Work on the outdoor rink is expected to begin later this month in the parking lot behind city hall adjacent to Gyro Park.
The rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface – and is set to open Dec. 15.
Construction is being funded and led by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society.