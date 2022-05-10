Police who focus on organized gangs plan to launch a new program in Kelowna to steer young people away from a life of crime.
More effort will be put into school- and other community-based initiatives to convince youngsters a gangster’s life, while perhaps superficially alluring, is a violent one that often ends in death or long prison sentences.
“We want to expand our gang intervention and exiting team into the Okanagan, and specifically Kelowna,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit-B.C., said Tuesday in an interview.
“Kelowna is a fast-growing city and unfortunately that can bring more crime,” she added. “Gangs are responsible for a lot of the low-level drug trade and the violence associated with that, and they’re always looking to recruit youth into the drug trade,” Winpenny said.
“We want to educate youth and support them into not being enticed into this lifestyle.”
CFSEU is the province’s anti-gang unit that unites resources from municipal police forces as well as RCMP detachments to identify, disrupt the activities of, and arrest key players in organized crime. End Gang Life is the agency’s education, prevention, and awareness campaign.
The gang picture in Kelowna is different than it was a decade ago, Winpenny said.
“Back then, we had very distinct gang groups that operated independently and were in rivalry with each other. Now, the gang landscape has groups and sub-groups, and they all are changing allegiances and alliances constantly, which creates a lot of the violence and conflict that we see erupt on the streets.”
An anti-gang message stresses what can and often does happen to a young person drawn to the criminal lifestyle, Winpenny said.
“The presentations we give are based on real-life situations. So it is pretty heavy,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times, there are tragic consequences. We’ve had examples where kids have been enticed into drug-dealing and ended up being subjected to violence or even killed.
“We talk about those realities because we want kids to understand the dangers,” Winpenny said.
Anti-gang messages can be delivered through schools, sports clubs, and other groups that cater to the interests and activities of young people, Winpenny said.
Some B.C. school districts, such as Vancouver and New Westminster, have ended programs that saw uniformed police officers attached to local high schools.
There has been no comparable move in the Central Okanagan to move away from the school resource officer program.