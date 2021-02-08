Three more people died of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region this past weekend.
One of the victims was tied to the Sunnybank long-term care centre in Oliver, while the other two were in the community or hospitals, according to Interior Health.
The outbreak at Sunnybank now includes 38 cases, although just eight are considered active.
A total of 81 people have now died in the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic.
“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the families and friends of the three people who passed away this past weekend,” Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.
“Their deaths are a tragic loss for our communities which serve as a clear reminder to all of us the importance of following public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect ourselves and loved ones during this challenging time.”
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 1,236 British Columbians – including 152 in the Interior Health region – tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer.
That means 70,952 people have been infected in B.C. since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. More than 65,000 have recovered, there are about 4,000 active cases, and 1,259 people have died from COVID-19, including another 13 since last Friday.
As of Monday, there had been 40 cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Great Britain detected in B.C., and another 15 cases detected in the province of the variant that originated in South Africa.
Almost all of the variant cases have been in people who travelled either to Britain or South Africa, or in people who were close contacts of those who did, Henry said.
"The ones we know about, we are confident there has been no onward transmission," Henry said.